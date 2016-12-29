[Around the hotels] This week’s promotions, packages

Sheraton Seoul D Cube City Hotel is throwing a New Year’s countdown party at Lobby Lounge Bar on the 41st floor on Dec. 31. Guests will enjoy a performance by the Popera team from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., followed by various guest DJ performances from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The bar will offer a Moet Chandon Set featuring a bottle of champagne, Iberico pork, abalone, tuna, caviar, sea urchin roe and more. Guests can either reserve a table for dining or enjoy a standing party. The “2017 Countdown Party Package” is also available for 415,000 won.Le Style Restaurant at ibis Styles Ambassador Seoul Myeong-dong will feature a menu of mushrooms with soft cream sauce, escargot with mushroom cream, antipasti with truffle oil and spicy pepper rice, appetizers, salad and desserts. Dinner will be served with either Kloud unlimited draft beer or a glass of wine. The price is 29,900 won per person, or 38,000 won per person with hanger steak.Fresh 365 Dining at ibis Styles Ambassador Seoul Gangnam is offering a similar menu of hanger steak, volcano chicken, seafood cartoccio, spicy seafood noodle soup, parae and Korean savory pancakes. The price is 33,000 won on weekdays and 37,000 during weekends for lunch and 40,000 won on weekdays and 43,000 won during weekends for dinner. For information and reservation, call the Myeong-dong branch at (02) 6020-8880 and Gangnam branch at (02) 3011-8120.Millennium Seoul Hilton’s Chinese restaurant, Taipan, will offer a Chinese lunch from Jan. 3 to 31. The event allows a choice of main course and a dessert. As a main dish, guests can choose two of the following: wok-fried chicken in garlic sauce; fried chicken with vegetables and red chilies; sweet and sour pork; steamed pork belly in oyster sauce; wok-fried shredded beef with green peppers; sauteed assorted seafood with vegetables; braised eggplant with hot sauce; or braised tofu with minced beef in hot sauce.For the second dish, guests can choose one from the following: fried rice with shrimp; noodles with black bean sauce; noodle soup with shredded chicken; or noodles with seafood and hot red peppers. The price is 29,500 won per person. For reservations or inquiry, call (02) 317-3237.The Grand Hilton Seoul is offering the “Discover Korea package” for foreign independent tourists year-round. The offer includes accommodation, breakfast, a welcome drink, shopping, traditional market food and sightseeing.It includes a one-night stay in a deluxe room or traditional ondol deluxe room, breakfast for two at the buffet restaurant, a Korean traditional tea coupon for two at the Atrium Cafe, complimentary access to the fitness center and swimming pool, 50 percent discount at the sauna, a gift voucher for use at traditional markets, a duty-free shop gift certificate, two tickets to the Trick Eye Museum Seoul, free shuttle bus service and more. Prices starts from 240,000 won. For reservations, visit www.hilton.com.Imperial Palace Seoul Hotel is offering Lunar New Year Hamper gift sets from Jan. 9 to 31, featuring a wide range of meats, seafood, liquors and teas.Two of the most popular sets are the Los Angeles-style galbi barbecued beef at 240,000 won and braised short ribs at 450,000 won. The premium VIP sets range from 2 million won to 5 million won, while the “Jung Il Poom Set” comes with first-grade Korean beef, Australian lamb, beef ribs, fresh abalone and more.Also available are the premium Korean rib eye set at 1.1 million won, assorted meat set at 650,000 won, premium lamb ribs at 450,000 won, yellow corvina set at 400,000 won and signature “Buddha’s Temptation” at 220,000 won. There are also five set items under 100,000 won, including a dried pollack set, assorted mushroom set, Eilles tea set, Chinese Imperial Palace liquor set and Vina Maipo wine set. For information, call (02) 3440-8133 or visit www.imperialpalace.co.kr.