[Box Office] This week’s movie releases

Former scientist Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) leads a peaceful existence on a farm with his wife and daughter Jyn (Felicity Jones). His world comes shattering down when evil weapons developer Orson Krennic (Ben Mendelsohn) takes him from his family. Galen becomes the head engineer in developing a deadly weapon that will control the Death Star galaxy. Jyn, who has sided with the Rebel Alliance, sets out on a mission to prevent the Empire from grasping total power.Chairman Jin (Lee Byung-hun) is the head of a fraudulent financial organization that funnels astronomic sums of money by lobbying high-ranking public officials through a system developed by genius programmer Park Jang-goon (Kim Woo-bin). Prosecutor Kim Jae-myung (Gang Dong-won) doggedly pursues them, prepared to do anything to cut off the rotten head of the organization and its backers.Scrupulous pediatric surgeon Han Soo-hyun (Kim Yoon-seok) is transported back in time to meet his 20-something self (Byun Yo-han) when he swallows a mysterious vial of gold pills he received as a gift for curing a child in a remote African village. He tries to guide his younger self not to make the same mistakes and change the course of his and his loved ones’ livesA 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits the western coastal town of Wolchon-ri, located adjacent to a nuclear power plant. The shake causes fissures in the plant’s pipes, exposing the surrounding areas to radiation. The government and the president (Kim Myoung-min) fumble with the crisis, while the lives of the plant’s workers are in severe danger.Mia (Emma Stone) is an aspiring actress. Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) is a jazz musician. The two try to make a living for themselves while following their dreams in Los Angeles, the city to which artists flock for fame and recognition. Eventually, the lovers themselves come to face the dilemma between the spotlight and love.