Hyundai Motor Group delivers W25b donation

With this year’s donation, accumulated funds contributed to CCK have reached 209 billion won over the past 14 years, the company said.
The donations are used to provide traffic safety education for seniors and other age groups, improve transportation for the disabled, help neglected teens and North Korean defectors and offer cultural experiences for children from low-income families.
|Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Chung Mong-koo (Hyundai Motor Group)
This year’s funds, in particular, will be spent on preventing damage from natural disasters and promoting social safety, as well as removing social polarization, the company said.
“We will continue to strive to become a company that looks after the people around us, especially at times of hardship. We plan to continue enabling group affiliates to use their capacity and expertise in helping those in need to find a better future,” Chung said during the event.
The corporate social responsibility projects by the group pivot around six major criteria that include: helping the socially weak become self-reliant through the “Dream Move” project; creating social values through affiliates’ core capacities (“Next Move’); improving transportation convenience (“Easy Move”); realizing safe society (“Safe Move”); preserving the environment and dealing with climate change (“Green Move”); and voluntary activities by employees and consumers (“Happy Move”). (khnews@heraldcorp.com)