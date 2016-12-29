People's Party picks four-term lawmaker as new whip

South Korea's minor People's Party elected a four-term lawmaker as the new floor leader Thursday, with incumbent Park Jie-won stepping down to run for the chairmanship slated for next month.



Rep. Joo Seung-yong was elected as the new floor leader by beating his rival, two-term Rep. Kim Song-sik.



Joo's running mate Rep. Cho Bae-sook will also become the new policy panel chief.



The new floor leader and policy chief will serve until May next year.



Joo, hailing from South Jeolla Province, called on the party to focus on the traditional stronghold of liberals, while Seoul-based lawmaker Kim said the party needs to reform itself and expand its support base nationwide. (Yonhap)