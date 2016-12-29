National Assembly to convene first plenary session since Saenuri split

South Korea's National Assembly on Thursday is set to hold the first plenary session since the ruling Saenuri Party broke up, ceding the status as the largest party in parliament to the main opposition party.



During the event, the lawmakers will debate on the formation of a special committee for constitutional revision.



The committee will consist of 14 members from the main opposition Democratic Party, 12 from Saenuri, five from the People's Party and four from the New Conservative Party for Reform which will be established by defectors from the governing party.



They left Saenuri earlier this week after months of infighting with loyalists to President Park Geun-hye.



Park was impeached by parliament on Dec. 9 over allegations that she allowed her close friend to exert influence on state affairs and engage in unlawful profit taking.



The discussion on constitutional reform reemerged recently as politicians claim that the scandal is attributable to the existing system which grants the president with an excessive amount of power.



Critics say the discussion should be delayed until after the Constitutional Court delivers its ruling on Park's impeachment.



The committee may lose steam if the court confirms the ouster of Park, as South Korea will have 60 days to hold the presidential election, giving not enough time to continue the discussion, they said. (Yonhap)