BMW to recall 2,100 cars in Korea over various problems

BMW Korea, the local importer and distributor of BMW cars, will recall a total of 2,100 cars sold here for various problems, including a defective oil filter casing that could allow coolant to mix with engine oil, damaging the engine, the transportation ministry said Thursday.The recall affects 1,135 units of four BMW models, including the 528i, produced between Sept. 1, 2011, and Jan. 31, 2012, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.In 965 cars of eight different BMW models, including the X6 xDrive30d, the universal joint in the drive shaft may break due to a manufacturing defect, causing the car to lose control and power that could possibly lead to accidents.The vehicles with such a problem were produced between April 5 and Nov. 19 of 2010.Free repair services will be available starting Friday at any BMW Korea service centers, the ministry said. (Yonhap)