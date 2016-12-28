Shinsegae names new CEOs

Son Yung-sik, the Executive Vice President of Shinsegae‘s duty-free operator Shinsegae DF, was named the new CEO of the company. He will be replacing Sung Young-mok, who had been serving as CEO of both Shinsegae DF and Shinsegae Chosun Hotel.
According to Shinsegae, Sung will be focusing exclusively on the company’s hotel business while Son will be in charge of the enlarged duty-free arm. Shinsegae DF recently won a license to open a new duty-free outlet in Central City, a shopping complex in the Gangnam district of southern Seoul.
|Newly named Shinsegae DF CEO Son Yung-sik (left), Shinsegae International CEO Cha Jeong-ho (Shinsegae)
Meanwhile, Cha Jeong-ho, former vice president of Hotel Shilla, has been brought into the Shinsegae Group as CEO of the fashion company Shinsegae International.
At Hotel Shilla, Cha supervised the company‘s duty-free business. Shinsegae International’s former CEO Choi Hong-sung, who has served since 2013, will leave the company.
