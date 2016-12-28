Korean Air works to stop desertification

Since 2007, Korea‘s largest airline has been planting trees in the Kubuchi Desert in China. Over the past decades, employees have visited the desert every year to plant trees in the Korean Air Eco-Park. This year, 50 employees joined 70 college students to plant trees from Sept. 20 to 22.
|Korean Air employees and college students at Kubuchi Desert in China pose at an annual tree-planting event in September. (Korean Air)
The eco-park works not only to slow desertification, but also as an erosion control forest, keeping soil intact and preventing yellow dust from flying into the air in Korea, China and Japan, according to the company. By the end of the year, the eco-park of 4.61 million square meters in Kubuchi Desert will have 1.36 million trees.
Korean Air also established an eco-park in the Baganuur district of Mongolia. This year, Korean Air employees and locals gathered in desertified areas of Baganuur to plant trees in May. In 13 years, over 100,000 trees have been planted in the park of 440,000 square meters, earning an environmental award from the Mongolian government.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)