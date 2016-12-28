K-pop groups gearing up for 2017 debut

|New K-pop boy band Varsity (CSO Entertainment)
From the minds of the famed choreography company Yama & Hotchicks, founded by Bae Yoon-jung, new girl group Seeart is set to make its official debut next year.
The first group ever to be debuted by Yama & Hotchicks, the new K-pop act is garnering much attention as its makers are behind some of the industry‘s most famed dance moves, including Brown Eyed Girls’ “Abracadabra” and EXID’s “Up Down.”
Also hoping to make it big next year is 12-member boy band Varsity, who is scheduled to release its debut EP, “Round One,” on Jan. 5. The group is said to be a global boy band speaking five languages -- Korean, English, Chinese, Arabic and French -- between them.
Other anticipated acts debuting next year include girl groups Bonus Baby, Lip Bubble and Dream Catcher.
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)