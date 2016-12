KRX SCHOLARSHIP -- Jeong Chan-woo (eighth from left, back row), CEO of Korea Exchange, and Lee Young (seventh from left, back row), vice education minister, pose with 30 students after awarding them scholarship certificates at the KRX Seoul office in Yeouido, western Seoul on Dec. 21. KRX Happy Foundation and the Education Ministry have supported about 11,500 students of around 80 specialized vocational high schools across the nation in finance and careers. (KRX)