New party's floor leader eyes ex-opposition head

The floor leader of the splinter group of South Korea's ruling Saenuri Party said Wednesday he wishes to recruit former opposition leader Sohn Hak-kyu.



The remark by Rep. Joo Ho-young came as the conservatives are casting a wide net for competent candidates to represent them in the next presidential election.



"Sohn has left the Democratic Party, and currently does not hold any party affiliation. He also served as a provincial governor, affiliated with the Grand National Party (GNP) and thus shares similar visions with us," the whip of the tentatively named New Conservative Party for Reform, told YTN Radio. The GNP is the predecessor of Saenuri.



Joo bolted from the Saenuri Party on Tuesday along with 28 other lawmakers disgruntled with the party's loyalists to President Park Geun-hye.



Sohn served as a lawmaker and the governor of Gyeonggi Province when he was a member of the GNP. He left the conservative party in 2007 to run in the presidential election on the opposition ticket.



He retired from politics in 2014 after losing a parliamentary by-election. He returned from the wilderness in October to prepare for the election and bolted from the main opposition Democratic Party.



The Saenuri defectors' group with 30 lawmakers has been seeking to recruit more influential figures to expand its presence. Pundits said Joo's remark indicates it is open to accepting politicians from the centrist and even opposition blocs.



They plan to establish the new party on Jan. 24, with more lawmakers from Saenuri expected to join down the road.



"While preserving traditional conservative values on economy and social issues, bona fide conservatism should embrace changes about things that are behind the times and in areas many people demand (change)," Joo said. "But as far as national security is concerned, we will thoroughly stick to traditional views."



Joo also ruled out the possibility that his colleagues might return to Saenuri before the presidential election, emphasizing the strong determination they showed when leaving the party. (Yonhap)