Ban unlikely to meet with Trump before leaving office

Outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is unlikely to meet with US President-elect Donald Trump before leaving office later this week amid a report that Trump has "backtracked" on his promise to hold a face-to-face meeting with Ban.



Trump agreed to meet with Ban when the UN chief called him to offer congratulations on his election last month. But there has been no word yet that such a meeting has been set up, with only a few days left before Ban's second five-year term ends.



Last week, Ban said during his farewell press conference with South Korean reporters that the phone conversation with Trump went well in a polite manner, adding that when he offered to hold a face-to-face meeting, Trump agreed and said it was a great idea.



However, Foreign Policy magazine recently reported that Trump backtracked on the pledge.



Citing unidentified UN diplomats, the magazine said that Trump spoke little during the call. Trump's transition team also told the UN that Trump would not be meeting with any world leaders until after the inauguration.



"We tried to arrange for a personal meeting, as it was agreed during the phone call," a senior UN official was quoted as telling Foreign Policy. "But then they said president-elect will not personally see any foreign diplomats" before the Jan. 20 inauguration.



On Monday, Trump expressed a negative view of the United Nations.



"The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!" Trump said in a Twitter posting.



A meeting with Trump would have been a boon for Ban as he is preparing for a run for president of South Korea. Ban effectively declared his presidential aspirations last week, saying he is ready to give his all if it contributes to the development of South Korea.



Opinion polls have long shown Ban is one of the favorites in next year's presidential election. The election, which was originally scheduled for December, could take place much earlier if the Constitutional Court upholds the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.



Ban is scheduled to return to Seoul on Jan. 15. (Yonhap)

