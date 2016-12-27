Korean Air vows to strengthen security training

Korea‘s largest air carrier vowed Tuesday to strengthen security training for its air cabin crew following strong public backlash for a seemingly weak response to an unruly passenger on Dec. 20.



Korean Air President Chi Chang-hoon told reporters at a press conference at Korean Air’s Training Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul, that the airline would be improving its training procedures for cabin crew to focus more on drills for real-life scenarios.





Korean Air flight attendants practice restraining unruly passengers Tuesday at the Korean Air Training Center in Gangseo-gu, Seoul. (Yonhap)