UN head may announce his presidential bid in Jan.: source

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon may announce his presidential bid in January following his return home, his close acquaintance said Monday.



Ban, whose term at the United Nations ends this year, has been gaining popularity here as a potential candidate in next year's presidential election.



"Ban will return home in mid-January, and make his first public speech to the Korean people in Eumseong, 131 kilometers south of Seoul. It will be around Jan. 15 to 20," said Lee Pil-yong, mayor of Eumseong municipality in North Chungcheong Province. Ban was born in the county in 1944.



"The speech, which will mark his first public address here, will cover very important issues," Lee said, hinting it may include Ban's presidential bid. Although Ban indicated he would run for the presidency on several occasions previously, he never delivered any official statement.



Lee, a member of the ruling Saenuri Party, added he plans to work with Ban once he makes up his mind.



The grave of Ban's father is also located in Eumseong. The county has been allocated 2.1 billion won ($1.7 million) to establish a park commemorating Ban's term at the United Nations.



Ban has been leading in major opinion polls here, being effectively tied with Moon Jae-in, former head of the Democratic Party who lost against President Park Geun-hye in 2012. Moon is expected to represent the opposition bloc, while Ban will most likely become the standard bearer for conservatives. (Yonhap)