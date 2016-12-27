Court to start official hearings on Park's impeachment next week

South Korea's Constitutional Court will kick off the official hearings on the impeachment of scandal-hit President Park Geun-hye next week, it said Tuesday.



The court held the second preparatory hearing at the courthouse in central Seoul and set the date for 2 p.m. on Jan. 3.



South Korea's parliament voted to oust President Park on Dec. 9 over allegations she let her friend Choi Soon-sil meddle in state affairs and amass profits using her ties to the president. The court has up to six months from the day of the vote to either approve the decision or reinstate her.



The National Assembly's impeachment panel and the president's attorneys attended the hearing and discussed with the justices how to carry out the upcoming court review sessions.



In the previous preparatory meeting, the court named Choi and Park's two former aides as witnesses. Choi and the aides are currently facing criminal trials over their alleged involvement in the massive corruption scheme that has been rocking the country since late October.



The court said it will hold the final preparatory session on Friday. (Yonhap)