[Graphic News] Record-breaking 17m foreign tourists expected this year

The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea is expected to reach a record high of 17 million this year on the back of a sharp increase in Chinese tourists, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday.
The number of foreign tourists arriving in South Korea fell 6.8 percent on-year in 2015, due to the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus.
In the first 11 months of this year, the number of foreign tourists jumped 31.2 percent on-year, according to the ministry data.
South Korea is expected to attract 8.04 million Chinese tourists this year, up 34.4 percent from last year.