[Graphic News] Record-breaking 17m foreign tourists expected this year

The number of foreign tourists visiting South Korea is expected to reach a record high of 17 million this year on the back of a sharp increase in Chinese tourists, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said Monday.The number of foreign tourists arriving in South Korea fell 6.8 percent on-year in 2015, due to the spread of the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome virus.In the first 11 months of this year, the number of foreign tourists jumped 31.2 percent on-year, according to the ministry data.South Korea is expected to attract 8.04 million Chinese tourists this year, up 34.4 percent from last year.