Attocube to enter Mongolian preschool education market

Attocube CEO Sangtaek Han (right) and Executive Director Battuya Banzar of the Mongolian Association of Private Pre-school Center recently signed an MOU on the company’s entry into the Mongolian infant/toddler market. (Photo provided by Attocube)

Attocube announced on Dec. 19 that it recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mongolian Association of Private Pre-school Center concerning its entrance into Mongolia’s preschool education market. Attocube is a startup company that develops diverse types of educational content using wooden blocks as well as IT-based smart toys.Based on the memorandum, Attocube will export approximately 1,000 sets of wooden blocks and related educational content. The company joined the economic mission sent to Mongolia in July, where it held a meeting with the Mongolian Association of Private Pre-school Center. This quickly led to local tests of educational toys and export negotiations. An Attocube spokesperson said, “One of the member kindergartens of the association is already conducting pilot classes based on our wooden blocks and workbooks.”In addition to its wooden cubes, Attocube’s educational content consists of workbooks, picture books, role-playing books, and board games. Children arrange the wooden blocks into the configurations outlined in the workbook, which are then used to create stories or engage in role-playing activities. The blocks can also be used in conjunction with board games or textbooks to promote creative thinking.To accompany its offline products, Attocube will be releasing online/offline products that can be linked to a smartphone within the first quarter of 2017. These products will involve arranging wooden blocks to re-create shapes that appear on the smart device’s screen.Attocube’s products have proven effective in promoting multi-sensory learning for children three to four years of age by stimulating the senses of sight, touch, and hearing and engaging critical thinking skills. An Attocube spokesperson said, “Through the memorandum, we now have an opportunity to establish a significant presence in the Mongolian education market, where interest in preschool education is very high. And we will continue expanding our presence in key strategic markets overseas.” Attocube receives support, including assistance with marketing, from the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation in its efforts to enter foreign markets.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)