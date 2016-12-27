UlalaLAB to sign cooperation contract with Indian company

CEO Kang Hak Ju of UlalaLAB with the smart factory platform WimFactory (Photo provided by UlalaLAB)

UlalaLAB, headed by CEO is Kang Hak Ju, will soon be supplying its independently developed smart factory platform, WimFactory, to an influential Indian company. On Dec. 27, CEO Kang Hak Ju announced that the company “will be signing a business cooperation contract in the first quarter of next year with a prominent Indian company regarding WimFactory and related R&D.”As of August and September, UlalaLAB has already begun supplying WimFactory to Nike plants in Indonesia and China. This experience conducting business with a global enterprise is known to have significantly influenced the company’s recent contract. In addition, the Gyeonggi Center for Creative Economy & Innovation played a supporting role by providing assistance in UlalaLAB’s efforts to achieve commercialization for foreign markets.WimFactory is a smart factory platform that checks for problems occurring at production sites, such as malfunction of production equipment, and maintains a record of such problems, based on which it offers a problem-prediction service. After the installation of exclusive sensors and IoT devices, necessary data are collected, analyzed, and utilized via a mobile app. WimFactory is an attractive option for small- and medium-sized producers due to its ability to find solutions in a short period of time and at a low cost.The reason a smart plant can be built at such a low cost with WimFactory is the product’s focus on production effectiveness, a key element of the entire business process. Kang said, “One of our major goals is to create a business environment that applies both operation technology and information technology through WimFactory.”WimFactory uses various key technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, including IoT, big data analysis, and machine learning. Its development of a sensor capable of detecting various aspects of the environment, such as temperature, humidity, electric current, and luster, is also significant. Other advantages of the product are that it allows the construction of a smart plant without making changes to the existing plant’s production equipment or procedures and that no additional employee training is required.(jshwang@heraldcorp.com)