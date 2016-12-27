Consumer sentiment keeps diving amid economic slowdown

South Korea's overall consumer sentiment hit the lowest in nearly eight years last month, the central bank said Tuesday, amid a prolonged economic slump.



The composite consumer sentiment index came to 94.2 in December, the same recorded in April 2009, according to the Bank of Korea data.



It marks a 1.6-point fall from a month earlier.



A reading below the standard 100, based on related average figures between 2003 and 2015, means pessimists outnumber optimists in terms of consumer sentiment.



A separate index gauging public sentiment toward current economic conditions came to 55 for the month, down from 60 in November.



An index on sentiment toward future wage levels also declined from 111 to 110.



On the other hand, an index measuring the economic outlook rose to 65 from 64. (Yonhap)