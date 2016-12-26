Samsung to unveil creative lab for kids, skin care at CES

Lumini. Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics said Monday it will showcase its creative lab projects for kids and skin care during the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show.The creative lab project is a startup business program that encourages a creative corporate culture and nurtures innovative ideas from Samsung employees.“Ideas in diverse areas from fashion and kids to beauty are being developed based on innovative technology and we will continue to seek additional ideas across a broad spectrum,” said Lee Jai-il, vice chief of Samsung Electronics’ Creativity & Innovation Center.The tech firm said the projects that would be unveiled at the CES include the three projects, Tag+, S-Skin and Lumini.The trade show on consumer electronics and technology is to be held in Las Vegas, the US, from Jan. 5-8.Tag+ is a button-type device that connects to toys and a smartphone app through Bluetooth and introduces intuitive interactions. The device responds accordingly when kids click, press, shake or bump a “smart tag.”S-Skin is a consumer skin care solution that saves time and cost associated with professional dermatological care, Samsung said. It is comprised of a microneedle patch and a portable device, which can measure the hydration, redness, and melanin of skin to provide customized skin care.Lumini is a portable device that spots skin problems after taking a picture of the face. The device identifies issues under the surface of the skin, such as pimples, freckles, increased pores, wrinkles, redness and sebum.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)