Constitutional Court to start official review of impeachment next week

South Korea's Constitutional Court said Monday it will start the official review of the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye next week.



The National Assembly voted on Dec. 9 to oust Park from office over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving her and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil.



The top court said its preparation procedure will be complete this week after it receives the results of the prosecution's investigation into the case.



The court has around six months to come up with a final ruling.



If her impeachment is confirmed, South Korea has to hold a presidential election within 60 days. (Yonhap)