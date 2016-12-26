S. Korea, Vietnam to discuss military cooperation

Senior officials from South Korea and Vietnam will hold a meeting this week to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation and curb North Korea's nuclear threat, Seoul's defense ministry said Monday.



South Korean Vice Defense Minister Hwang In-moo began a three-day visit in Hanoi that day to attend the fifth annual defense strategic dialogue with his counterpart Nguyen Chi Vinh, the Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.



Hwang also plans to meet Vietnamese Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich and invite him to visit South Korea next year, the ministry said.



The dialogue has served as a key platform for the two nations' military cooperation. The latest session is the first since a new Vietnamese government took office in April.



The two sides are expected to discuss exchanges of high-ranking military officials, cooperation in international peacekeeping operations and their plans for bilateral military logistics support.



They will also share views on North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats and discuss measures to promote peace and stability in the region, it said.



South Korea fought against Vietnamese communists during the Vietnam War (1960-75). The two countries restored diplomatic ties in 1992. (Yonhap)



