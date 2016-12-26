Domino's Pizza leads local industry in sales in 2015: report

Domino's Pizza led the local industry in sales last year, while local franchise Pizza Maru came out on top in profit, a report showed Monday.



According to the report from the Fair Trade Commission, Domino's Pizza posted average sales of 748.76 million won ($624,400) per shop in 2015, followed by Pizza Alvolo with 521.45 million won and Pizza Hut with 481.74 million won.



The report is based on an analysis of the top 10 pizza brands here.



A local brand, Pizza School, had the largest number of franchised shops with 822 stores scattered throughout the country as of end-2015, while Pizza Alvolo increased the number of its franchises by the largest margin of 26.3 percent from the previous year, the report said.



In terms of operating profits, Food Zone, the franchisor of Pizza Maru, had the highest margin of 60.8 percent against its total sales, while Alvolo FNC, the franchisor of Pizza Alvolo, posted the second-highest margin of 54.6 percent.



The profit margins, however, represent those of the entire group, meaning their income may have come from other business areas, the report noted. (Yonhap)

