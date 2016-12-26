Prosecutors summon journalist in corruption probe

Prosecutors summoned a former chief editorial writer of South Korea's top daily Chosun Ilbo over allegations he received bribes in return for writing favorable stories for an ailing shipbuilder and lobbying for their chief executives.



Song Hee-young wrote favorable editorials and columns on Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. after he was treated to a luxury business trip to Europe in September 2011 by then company chief Nam Sang-tae.



The nine-day trip with a chartered flight took him to world-renowned tourist sites in Italy, Greece and Britain. The tour even included a luxury yacht cruise.



Song is also suspected of asking the company to hire two of his relatives. In return, he met high-ranking officials from the presidential office to help Nam and his successor Ko Jae-ho serve another term.



Song stepped down from his post at the newspaper in October after the scandal broke. Nam, who ran the shipyard from 2006 to 2012, has been in detention since late June on charges of bribery.



Ko, who headed the company from 2012-2015, is also behind bars over his alleged involvement in the company's accounting fraud. (Yonhap)