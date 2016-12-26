French Embassy to be repurposed, refashioned

The French Embassy in Seoul will be repurposed to its original glory, unveiling its traditional and modernist structures, according to the diplomatic mission.



The new plan will refashion the residence and chancery, while adding an 11-story tower office and two-story gallery spanning 60 meters. The chancery in particular, which performs administrative duties, will be refurbished to its original form under the new name “Pavillon.”



“Within the framework of partnership between France and Korea, the French authorities have decided to employ the new diplomatic tool of architecture as a sign of our political engagement and ambition,” French Ambassador to Korea Fabien Penone said at a press conference at the embassy on Dec. 14.



The project will adhere to “the highest environmental criteria,” the envoy noted, adding works will commence in 2018 and likely be completed by summer 2019. The project is a collaboration of French firm Sathy and Korean firm Mass Studies.





A computerized image of the new French Embassy compound in Seoul, which will be selectively refashioned through a collaboration of diplomacy and design over the next two years (French Embassy)

The embassy, comprising a collection of edifices, was designed by late Korean architect Kim Joong-up (1922-88), who studied under Le Corbusier (1887-1965), a titan of modernist architecture, urban planning and design. Kim worked under the Swiss-French virtuoso for three years from 1952, before returning to Korea in 1955.Kim is widely considered one of the twin towers of modern Korean architecture, the other being the late Kim Swoo-geun (1931-86), who left powerful imprints on the country’s postwar urban landscape.The diplomatic compound on the street of Chungjeongno in central Seoul was completed in 1962. Over the last five decades, the buildings have weathered the wear and tear of usage, with calls for renewal mounting.“When the edifice opened 54 years ago, it embodied both cultures’ traditional and modernist styles,” said Mass Studies architect Cho Min-suk, adding restoring its essence was the team’s primordial task.Other critics have lauded the collaboration of governments and architects from both sides, which decided on a targeted regeneration over full-scale reconstruction.The announcement on Dec. 14 was attended by Cho Yoon-sun, minister of culture, sports and tourism; Kim Hyoung-zhin, deputy minister for political affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Kim Chang-beom, ambassador for international relations for Seoul Metropolitan Government; Emmanuel Lenain, director for Asia-Oceania of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development; Yoon Tae-hoon, a Sathy architect; and Cho Min-suk, head of Mass Studies.By Joel Lee (joel@heraldcorp.com)