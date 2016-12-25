Parliamentary panel seeks to grill Choi in detention center

Woo Byung-woo, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, attends a parliamentary hearing Thursday to answer questions on his alleged involvement with Choi Soon-sil. Choi was absent, citing health reasons. Yonhap

Seeking to add momentum to the much-stalled investigation into the corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye’s aides, the parliamentary committee in charge is preparing to conduct a hearing at local detention centers this week, so as to put uncooperative key witnesses on the record.At the center of attention is Choi Soon-sil, the president’s longtime friend who allegedly used her high-profile connection to exert influence on state affairs and reap personal interests.The special parliamentary probe committee on Sunday made preparations to hold an on-site hearing at the Seoul Detention Center starting from 10 a.m. Monday, according to officials.The center, located in Uiwwang, Gyeonggi Province, is where key suspect Choi has been kept in custody since late October.Choi, who earlier attended the court’s pretrial and the independent counsel questioning, has absented herself from the five parliamentary hearings held so far, citing poor health conditions and mental distress.Unlike the special prosecutor team and court, however, the parliamentary committee is void of compulsory means to summon witnesses against their will.Two former presidential officials, An Chong-bum and Jeong Ho-seong, have also been called to take the stand, but just like Choi, their attendance still remains uncertain.The parliamentary committee’s plan is to have An and Jeong brought over from their detention center in western Seoul to the Seoul Detention Center for the day, so as to exert maximum pressure on Choi. But they are also considering visiting the two centers separately, should the two former Blue House figures resist the summons.Despite such an endeavor, concerns continued to persist that the parliamentary hearing will draw out little from the reticent culprits and that truth-finding will eventually lie in the hands of the special prosecutors.Another challenge for the legislature, other than the stalemate in its probe, is the mounting pressure that it should now move on from the corruption scandal and pay more attention to economic issues.Rival parties have recently been gesturing to hold a provisional session early next year, pointing out that the ruling Saenuri Party’s factional feud had put a halt in all parliamentary discussions this month.The Saenuri also agreed that a supplementary budget may be necessary in order to add momentum to the nation’s stalled economy.Meanwhile, reformists of the much-divided Saenuri camp are expected to exit their home camp Tuesday to create a new conservative political entity..Their key task is to gather at least 35 lawmakers -- as they earlier proclaimed they would -- and hopefully make it to 38 or more, in which case they would outnumber the People’s Party to become the third-largest party in the National Assembly.By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heradcorp.com)