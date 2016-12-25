[Photo news] Preserving Pompeii

Parties rush to capitalize on Ban‘s presidential bid

Published : 2016-12-25 16:02
Updated : 2016-12-25 16:02




PRESERVING ANCIENT RUINS 

From left, Massimo Osanna, Italian Culture Minister Dario Franceschini and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni visit the archeological excavations of Pompeii on occasion of the reopening of part of the House of the Vettii and the securing of the entire Regio VI area, carried out as part of the Great Pompeii Project, in Pompei, Italy, Saturday. 

The Great Pompeii Project funded by the European Commission is aimed at safeguarding the unique UNESCO World Heritage site. (EPA-Yonhap)

