RVs account for 32% of Hyundai, Kia car sales in S. Korea

Kia Motors Corp.'s Sorento SUV (Yonhap file photo)

Recreational vehicles accounted for 32 percent of total car sales in South Korea by Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp. for the first 11 months of this year, according to company data Sunday.Hyundai and Kia sold a total of 1,071,881 units at home during the January-November period. Of them, sales of RVs stood at 343,273 units.Sales of RVs by Hyundai and Kia at home jumped 67.6 percent to 378,114 units last year, from 225,664 units in 2011, the data showed.Hyundai sold 68,229 units of its new version of the Santa Fe SUV during the January-November period, compared with sales of 92,928 units last year.Kia sold 73,423 units of the Sorento SUV during the January-November period, compared with 71,567 units last year.Sales of Kia's Carnival SUV stood at 60,146 units for the January-November period, compared with 62,734 units last year.Also, Kia sold 17,081 units of its Niro crossovers this year. (Yonhap)