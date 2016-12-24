S. Koreans' spending on weekends twice as much as weekdays: BOK

South Koreans spend the most on weekends, the country's central bank data showed Saturday, as they spend more time with families and friends for eating out, travel and entertainment on weekends.



A survey on 2,500 adults over the period of June and July found that South Koreans spend the most on Saturdays with 22.4 percent in terms of payment, followed by Sundays with 21.4 percent, according to the Bank of Korea.



People 60 or older spend 25.7 percent on Saturdays, it said.



South Korean spend the least on Mondays with 10.7 percent and their spending in other weekdays are within an 11 percent range.



(Yonhap)



