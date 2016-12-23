Korea sees record worst outbreak

South Korea’s seasonal influenza among young patients shows no sign of abating, reaching a record-high number of flu patients this week since the government began monitoring in 1997.



According to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record high number of young patients were diagnosed with flu in the past week as of Friday. Per 1,000 outpatient and emergency room visits of those aged 7-18, 153 were flu patients. The previous record was set in 2013 at 115 flu cases per 1,000 hospital visits.



A total number of suspected cases for seasonal influenza reached 61.8 patients per 1,000 visits across the nation, about a 77 percent jump from 34.8 cases, the KCDC said.



By age group, those aged six or below showed the highest number of infected cases at 59.6 patients, followed by those aged 19-49 at 51.5.



Those aged 65 or more showed the least number of flu cases at nine per 1,000 hospital visits, followed by those aged 50-64 with 22.2 cases.



The virus currently raging is the influenza A virus subtype H3N2, the doctors said.



While doctors stress that simple hygiene etiquette is the most effective way to prevent the spread of the contagious virus, they said that the influenza B virus is likely to appear early next year.



“Seasonal flu shows different types of aspects of spreading and considering the current spread of influenza A, the second round of seasonal flu -- influenza B -- may begin spreading early next year,” said Doctor Jung Yong-pil of Asan Medical Center.



“These two different strains of the virus share almost identical symptoms such as high fever, headache and muscle pain,” Jung added.



Getting a vaccination, either a flu shot or a nasal-spray type vaccination, is a simple method to reduce the chances of catching both influenza A and B, experts say, but fundamental preventive steps such as washing hands often can sometimes work better.



According to Doctor Lee Jae-gab of Hallym University Gangnam Sacred Heart Hospital, it is difficult to expect which subtype virus of influenza B would spreading, making it hard to guess which vaccination to get for prevention.



“There are two subtypes of virus under influenza A and B, while a vaccination cannot always create the specific antibodies to resist the viruses, it depends on people,” Lee said.



“That’s why doctors stress flu prevention methods, such as wearing a mask and washing hands often, as the most certain and basic ways to stay away from a cold,” he added.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced earlier this week that it would temporarily expand the health insurance coverage for those aged 10-18, so they can get antiviral drugs such as Tamiflu at a 30 percent discount and promptly receive treatment.







By Kim Da-sol

