[Eye Interview] A helping hand for future ‘unicorns’

As an entrepreneur and an investor, Jeffrey Lim, head of Google Campus Seoul, has seen the rise and fall of various South Korean start-ups.



In the start-up world, ideas driven by passion have immense potential, but are prone to failures. Knowing this, what concerns Lim most about Korean start-ups is not the quality of their ideas, but an absence of entrepreneurship and teambuilding efforts which he believes are more important considerations for budding enterprises.



To change, Korean entrepreneurs should return to the basics -- focus on building a solid work culture, spend sufficient time and resources to hire the right person to work with and form a clear decision-making system, Lim says.





Jeffrey Lim, head of Google Campus Seoul (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)