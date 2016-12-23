[Eye Interview] A helping hand for future ‘unicorns’

As an entrepreneur and an investor, Jeffrey Lim, head of Google Campus Seoul, has seen the rise and fall of various South Korean start-ups.
In the start-up world, ideas driven by passion have immense potential, but are prone to failures. Knowing this, what concerns Lim most about Korean start-ups is not the quality of their ideas, but an absence of entrepreneurship and teambuilding efforts which he believes are more important considerations for budding enterprises.
To change, Korean entrepreneurs should return to the basics -- focus on building a solid work culture, spend sufficient time and resources to hire the right person to work with and form a clear decision-making system, Lim says.
|Jeffrey Lim, head of Google Campus Seoul (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)
“Compared to start-ups in Silicon Valley or elsewhere, South Korean start-ups still tend to devote their focus only on the product or idea,” the 41-year-old chief of Google Campus Seoul said during an interview with The Korea Herald.
“A product or idea can always fail. But teams that can maintain unity and continue pursuing new products or services are bound for eventual success. And building that sort of teamwork takes more than just a good product or idea,” Lim said.
Nonetheless, many Korean start-ups tend to overlook or downgrade these elements of running a new company partly because they were never fully educated on what entrepreneurship means and what it entails.
And this is one of the things that Google Campus Seoul is working to break.
Headquartered in Seoul’s tech-savvy Gangnam District, Google Campus Seoul was founded in May 2015 as a co-working space for start-ups and entrepreneurs to interact with one another and partake in the diverse start-up support programs led by Google.
From plugging local start-ups into Google’s global networks and resources, to guiding young CEOs on what to do as a company scales up its business and workforce, Campus Seoul hopes to become a force for positive change in Korea’s booming start-up community, Lim said.
Steered by a team of six including Lim, Google Campus holds a broad and ambitious mission -- to build up a strong and self-sustainable start-up community ecosystem that can foster many global “unicorns,” or start-ups valued at $1 billion or more.
Around a year and a half into its making, Google Campus Seoul has officially housed 16 start-ups which have together attracted more than 12.1 billion won in investment, as well as hosted more than 500 community events and programs for start-ups.
Some of the US tech giant’s most recent programs include “Campus Connect,” which fosters new business opportunities among companies at Google’s 6 campuses and more than 50 partners worldwide.
As part of this global exchange program, Campus Seoul recently brought a group of Korean start-ups to Google Campus Shanghai to network with other Asian entrepreneurs and investors and in turn discover new opportunities.
Other standout offerings include “Google Experts Week,” which invited 12 experts from Google’s headquarters to mentor Korean start-ups for two weeks in fields ranging from advertising and sales to data analytics and user interface design.
On top of its programs, Lim believes that Campus Seoul’s role as a co-working space offers start-up CEOs a much-needed opportunity to interact with others who are experiencing similar struggles.
As companions on what can be a lonely and uncertain journey, they can co-navigate solutions to common problems, discover their visions and learn from each other, he said.
Trained as an industrial engineer in Korea and the US, Lim began his professional career in the 2000s as an engineer in the US software start-up Bitfone Corp. He later joined Softbank Ventures Korea where he led investments into promising internet and mobile contents firms.
Eyeing new opportunities in Korea’s then-nascent social gaming sector, he went on to co-find one of Korea’s first social gaming firms, RocketOz, in 2010. While looking for new opportunities after selling his company, he accepted Google’s offer to join Campus Seoul.
Given his background, Lim himself is also a helpful asset to the start-ups being hosted by Google Campus. As a former entrepreneur and venture capital fund manager, he can offer hands-on advice to young CEOs and address their struggles.
“I’m able to talk to young CEOs about my past experiences with start-ups, both good and bad,“ he said. “This ranges from sharing how to negotiate with investors in certain situations to offering advice on recruiting and conflict-solving.”
For the Campus Seoul chief, another problem he sees in Korean start-ups is not only an immature sense of entrepreneurship but also a weak global vision weighed down by structural challenges.
“It’s a lot more difficult than you think for Korean start-ups to venture out to overseas markets, compared to their counterparts elsewhere,” Lim said.
Though more start-ups appear to be entering the nearby Chinese market, most of them struggle with breaking into the US and Europe due to a lack of information, local networks as well as physical and cultural barriers.
“Korean start-ups need lots of connections to overseas investment partners and consumers to go global. However, most start-ups find it difficult to come by such connections,” Lim said.
According to the Google Campus executive, this situation is closely linked to a lack of foreign venture capital funds operating here. They find it difficult to invest in Korea due to stringent immigration and foreign business visa regulations.
“Foreign VCs are arguably the most helpful entities that can promote Korean start-ups in overseas markets and broker new market connections. Yet Korea’s legal system makes it difficult for such companies to enter Korea,” Lim said.
Looking ahead, Lim wants to direct more resources into supporting a handful of promising local start-ups, with the aims of turning them into entities that can positively impact and transform Korea’s start-up ecosystem.
“I think it’s important to make sure that we help engender start-ups that can set a new standard, make an impact on society or become a role model for other entrepreneurs. It’s a much tougher goal than one pursued by start-up incubators or accelerators,” Lim said.
“Over time, we hope that our activities will have a long-term impact on Korea’s start-up sector in which more small companies can compete on a global scale on their own without our support, and become unicorns,” he said.
By Sohn Ji-young (jys@heraldcorp.com)