Son of actor Song Kang-ho joins pro football club

The son of the popular actor Song Kang-ho joined a South Korean professional football club Thursday.



Suwon Samsung Bluewings in the top-flight K League Classic said they drafted right fullback Song Jun-pyung out of Yonsei University.The 20-year-old previously played on Maetan High School based in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, some 45 kilometers south of Seoul.





In this photo provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings football club, Song Jun-pyung (top row, second from R), son of the popular actor Song Kang-ho, poses with other rookies drafted by the K League Classic team on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Song was a winger early in his high school career but switched to defense in college.Song was one of four ex-Maetan High players selected by Suwon Thursday. Yoo Jue-an, former striker on the national U-17 team, was the only one to be drafted straight out of high school.Suwon, which won the Korea Football Association Cup this year, will open their camp on Jan. 9, and will travel to Malaga, Spain, on Jan. 13, for overseas training. (Yonhap)