S. Korea to sell 7.3 tln won worth of state bonds in Jan.

South Korea plans to sell 7.3 trillion won ($6.1 billion) worth of state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 1.75 trillion won worth of bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.65 trillion won worth of five-year bonds.



It also plans to sell 1.95 trillion won worth 10-year Treasurys and a combined 1.95 trillion won of bonds with a maturity of between 20 and 30 years.



The ministry added that it sold 4.64 trillion won worth of Treasurys in December.



Earlier, the government announced a plan to sell 103.7 trillion won worth of Treasurys next year, down 5.8 percent from this year's estimated 110 trillion won.



It will also float the longest 50-year state bond worth some 1 trillion won, which was first introduced in October. (Yonhap)