Seoul to confiscate passport from daughter of key figure in residential scandal

South Korea's foreign ministry said Thursday it will soon initiate the process of confiscating the passport of the daughter of Choi Soon-si, the long-time friend of President Park Geun-hye, who faces charges for meddling in state affairs.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to swiftly issue an order for the return of Chung Yoo-ra's passport, and if it is not returned before a deadline, it will take steps to annul it," ministry spokesman Cho June-hyuck said in a press briefing.



He did not elaborate on when the order will be issued but added the action will be taken "speedily."



Earlier in the week, the independent counsel investigating the influence-peddling scandal involving Choi and President Park secured a court warrant to arrest Choi's only daughter, who is believed to be hiding out in Germany.



The 20-year-old Chung is facing charges of gaining illicit admission to Ewha Womans University and favors from professors to earn credits.



The independent council said a day earlier that they will seek cooperation from the German prosecution to arrest Chung. (Yonhap)