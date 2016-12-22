Population aging getting faster in S. Korea

South Korea is fast becoming an aged society amid record-low childbirths and marriages, official data showed Thursday.



The number of newborn babies in the country declined 13.9 percent on-year to 31,600 in October, according to Statistics Korea.



It marks the lowest since such data were first compiled here in 2000.



A total of 349,000 babies were born in the first 10 months of this year, down 6.4 percent from a year earlier.



"Given the trend, the number of babies born this year is expected to stand at 413,000 this year, the lowest level since relevant data became available," a Statistics Korea official said.



South Korea also continued to suffer a decreasing number of marriages. The number totaled 22,000 during the month, down 5.2 percent from a year earlier. It's the smallest October figure since 21,780 recorded in 2015.



That of marriages in the January-October period also dropped 6.4 percent on-year to 227,900.



"It's certain that the number of marriages will fall below 300,000 this year," the official added.



Meanwhile, 645,000 South Koreans moved their residence in November, a 0.8 percent drop on-year, the third consecutive month of a decline. (Yonhap)