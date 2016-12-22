'Hwarang’ drama to be made into musical

|A promotional image for the TV drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.” (KBS2)
The period drama’s first of 20 episodes aired Monday, but there are already talks of turning the KBS2 TV series into a live musical.
A statement by Asia Bridge Contents confirmed that the company, along with Oh Boy Project, already have plans to produce a musical spin-off of “Hwarang.”
However, details about the musical’s cast and tentative release date are still unknown.
The romance series stars Park Seo-joon, Go Ara and Park Hyung-sik. It revolves around an elite group of young men called Hwarang, or flowering knights, from the Silla Kingdom.
The series also reunites Sung Dong-il, who plays Lord Wi-hwa, and Go who previously played the roles of father and daughter in the hit 2013 TV show “Reply 1994.”
By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)