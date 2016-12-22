Dairy Queen to open 50 hamburger restaurants in S. Korea

The Korea Herald > Entertainment > Music

'Hwarang’ drama to be made into musical

kh close

 

Published : 2016-12-22 15:02
Updated : 2016-12-22 15:02

A promotional image for the TV drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.” (KBS2)
The new TV drama “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth” is gearing up to hit the musical stage, according to Asia Bridge Contents on Wednesday.

The period drama’s first of 20 episodes aired Monday, but there are already talks of turning the KBS2 TV series into a live musical.

A statement by Asia Bridge Contents confirmed that the company, along with Oh Boy Project, already have plans to produce a musical spin-off of “Hwarang.”

However, details about the musical’s cast and tentative release date are still unknown.

The romance series stars Park Seo-joon, Go Ara and Park Hyung-sik. It revolves around an elite group of young men called Hwarang, or flowering knights, from the Silla Kingdom.

The series also reunites Sung Dong-il, who plays Lord Wi-hwa, and Go who previously played the roles of father and daughter in the hit 2013 TV show “Reply 1994.”

By Julie Jackson (juliejackson@heraldcorp.com)

영어뉴스를 통한 ListeningㆍReading 실력 향상 단기 학습 프로그램 [NEST]