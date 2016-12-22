Cardoc secures strategic investment from GS Caltex

Cardoc, a local vehicle repair app maker, has secured strategic investment from GS Caltex, the nation’s major oil refinery, the company said Thursday.
The newly established partnership will help the venture firm accelerate its growth through GS Caltex’s online and offline network, it added. The firm declined to release the amount of investment. But Cardoc hopes to start new business including car wash and exterior repair though the partnership with GS Caltex.
“By combining Cardoc’s business knowhow in automobile after market with Kakao and GS Caltex’s asset and competitiveness both on online and offline platforms, we will strive to create an innovative online-to-offline service,” said Cardoc CEO Lee Joon-noh in a statement.
Started as an in-house venture firm within Daum Communication which later merged with Kakao, the company provides estimated repair costs from auto shops shortly after users upload pictures of damaged car parts. It has some 700,000 users across the country.
By Cho Chung-un (christory@heraldcorp.com)