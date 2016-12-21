[Graphic News] At least 57 journalists killed worldwide in 2016

At least 57 journalists have been killed around the world in 2016 while doing their job, Reporters Without Borders said on Monday.The press freedom group said 19 were killed in Syria alone, followed by 10 in Afghanistan, nine in Mexico and five in Iraq.Although it was fewer than the 67 killed in 2015, the group put the decrease down to “the fact that many journalists have fled countries that became too dangerous, especially Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Afghanistan and Burundi.”Nine bloggers and eight media workers have also been killed this year.In countries such as Mexico, this led to journalists self-censoring to avoid being murdered, the group said in its annual report.